Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.04 Million

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $210.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $218.58 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $877.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $883.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 1,907,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,307. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

