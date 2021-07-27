Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $147.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the highest is $148.60 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $593.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $628.64 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,118,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.68 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

