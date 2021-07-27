Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

