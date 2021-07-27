CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

CWBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CohBar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.76.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.