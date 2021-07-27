Coin Artist Trading 54.2% Higher Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $670,883.79 and approximately $5,967.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

