Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded flat against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003359 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $236.30 million and $206.12 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.