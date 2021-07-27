Colony Group LLC Grows Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NMI by 386.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290,277 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

