Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,850. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94.

