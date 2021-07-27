Colony Group LLC Sells 381 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 120,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,331. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

