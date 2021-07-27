Comerica Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Comerica stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Comerica by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

