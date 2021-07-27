Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.20.

CBSH opened at $72.23 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

