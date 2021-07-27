Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

