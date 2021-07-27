Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.53 ($6.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.18. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.