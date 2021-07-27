Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

