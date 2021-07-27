Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

