Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.89. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

