Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €141.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €141.00 ($165.88) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.25 ($175.59).

Shares of ML stock opened at €135.25 ($159.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €131.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

