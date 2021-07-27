Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

ML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €147.38 ($173.38).

ML stock opened at €135.25 ($159.12) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a fifty day moving average of €131.65.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

