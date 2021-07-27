Comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.13 $818.80 million $4.72 29.71 QDM International $120,000.00 21.06 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.89% 4.31% QDM International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 5 6 1 2.54 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $147.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than QDM International.

Risk and Volatility

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.9, meaning that its share price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats QDM International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

