Comparing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) & Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Univest Financial 27.45% 11.68% 1.27%

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Univest Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 8.98 $169.57 million $3.13 22.21 Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.82 $46.92 million $1.64 16.37

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.47%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.03%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Univest Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, it holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 21 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Houston, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County, South Carolina; and Davidson County, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Columbus, Georgia, Sarasota, Florida, and Summerville, South Carolina. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 40 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

