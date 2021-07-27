Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

