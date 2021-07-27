Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.35. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

