ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COP opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of -379.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

