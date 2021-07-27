Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 348,075 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

