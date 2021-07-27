Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Cool Technologies
