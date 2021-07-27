Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $830,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 759,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,954. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

