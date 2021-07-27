Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

