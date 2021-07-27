Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

