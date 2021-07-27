Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

