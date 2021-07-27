Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.