Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.46 or 0.00030083 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $236.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,161.90 or 1.00158449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00072246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 276,567,588 coins and its circulating supply is 218,782,985 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

