CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.17 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 1,569,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.49.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

