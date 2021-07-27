CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

CSGP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 1,570,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,347. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 151.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.49.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

