Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $424.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

