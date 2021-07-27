Coursera (COUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Coursera to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COUR stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,835.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,549 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,335 in the last 90 days.

COUR has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

