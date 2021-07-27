Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 3,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.