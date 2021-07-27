Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,167 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,856. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

