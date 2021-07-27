Cove Street Capital LLC Has $45.52 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 6.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $45,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 4,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,517. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

