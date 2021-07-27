Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for about 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 3,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

