Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 184,025 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184,025 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

