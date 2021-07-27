Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RXN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. 13,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,568. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

