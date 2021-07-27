Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.950-$6.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.15 EPS.

NYSE CR traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $96.02. 2,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Get Crane alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.