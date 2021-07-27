Credit Suisse AG Buys New Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.