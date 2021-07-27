Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

