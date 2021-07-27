Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Caleres were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,176 shares of company stock worth $613,196. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $964.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

