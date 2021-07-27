Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

