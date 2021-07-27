Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $80.00 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 328,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. The company has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 112,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

