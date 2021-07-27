Credit Suisse Group Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Underperform

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

