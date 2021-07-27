Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $26.16 Price Target for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.03 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

