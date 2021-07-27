Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.23 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.08.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

